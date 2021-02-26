Legacy Parks donates adaptive wheelchair

Legacy Parks announced the donation of an adaptive wheelchair to Dogwood Elementary School located in south Knox County.

Legacy Parks purchased the GRIT Freedom Chair Jr. – a child size adaptive wheelchair that allows children to propel themselves over tough terrain using a unique lever system. The adaptive chair will make it possible for students with disabilities to access the greenways and trails surrounding the school. Access to the outdoor recreation areas will allow the students to be active, independent and adventurous.

Along with the donation of the chair, Legacy Parks will continue to secure funds to help transition the existing nature trails surrounding the school into adaptive, all-access trails so that children with disabilities can access the existing outdoor classrooms and trails. The modifications to the trail will include a wider footprint to accommodate the width of the wheelchair – the trail must be at least 36″ wide, as opposed to common 18-24″ trails, pull offs to rest and to be able to turn around and go back the other way, and gentle, rolling hills instead of steep climbs.

The donation furthers Legacy Parks Foundation’s goal of increasing adaptive access to recreation so that those with disabilities can experience the benefits of being in nature.

Go to OutdoorKnoxville.com to find outdoor activities in the area. Submit your event to the calendar here.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.