Storage King USA sells for $3 million

Now that Daylight Savings Time has come to an end the daylight hours will seem shorter, but you'll still have plenty of daylight to look for a new home if you're in the market.

Apparently, many people were in the market for a new home last week because we recorded 325 property transfers that came to a total of $89.02 million. The banks were busy loaning money too, with 659 loans totaling $181.08 million.

The highest value commercial property transfers included the 10.5-acre Storage King USA self-storage property located at 6001 Clinton Hwy. MHC 29 (Knoxville TN) LLC sold the property to BCore Storage Clinton LLC for $3.06 million.

Another high value property transfer was for the Northtown Apartment complex located on Scheel Road in the Inskip community. PW Investments LLC purchased the apartment building from Gary and Brenda McMahan for $1.2 million.

There were quite a few million dollar-plus loans recorded last week. The following is a list of the lenders who provided funding for those loans:

One Bank of Tennessee – $1.2 million

Citizens Bank – $2.4 million

FirstBank – $2.87million

First Horizon Bank – $2.96 million

Community Trust Bank – $4.79 million

Commercial Bank – $6.56 million

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee – $7.5 million

SmartBank – $7.75 million

CBRE Capital Markets Inc. – $11.21 million

For your convenience we do accept deeds by mail with quick return service.

Mail them to Knox County Register of Deeds, 400 Main Ave, Ste 225, Knoxville TN 37902. All originals are returned to you. We will be happy to provide recording costs if you’ll call 865-215-2330.

Our office will be closed next Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of President’s Day. And, just one more note, don’t forget to Vote!

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.