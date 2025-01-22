Pellissippi State Community College offers a robust program in the arts – music, theatre and visual. Here’s a quick look at the upcoming spring schedule.

All concerts start at 7 p.m. in the Clayton Performing Arts Center on the Hardin Valley Campus. All concerts are free and open to the public.

Spring 2025 Concert Series

Thursday, February 13, Knoxville Jazz Youth Orchestra

Thursday, February 27, Winter Choral Concert

Tuesday, March 11, Student Honors Concert

Thursday, April 10, Spring Bluegrass Concert

Thursday, April 17, Spring Instrumental Concert

Thursday, April 24, Spring Jazz Concert

Thursday, May 1, Spring Choral Concert

Theatre

Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind: 30 Plays in 60 Minutes

Directed by Charles Miller

April 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13

Having opened in 1988 and still playing today as the longest-running show in Chicago history, Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind is an ensemble experiment in presenting “30 Plays in 60 Minutes.” Each two-minute play is performed in random order with an interactive audience. An onstage 60-minute timer keeps everyone honest. This collection of 90 comic, tragic, political, personal and abstract plays gives you the chance to program your own evening of 30 Neo-Futurist plays to reflect the lives and experiences of your own ensemble. Go!

Visual Arts

All exhibits are located in the Bagwell Center for Media & Art Gallery, Hardin Valley Campus. Admission is free and the center is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Here is the 2025 schedule: