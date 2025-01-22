Pellissippi State Community College offers a robust program in the arts – music, theatre and visual. Here’s a quick look at the upcoming spring schedule.
All concerts start at 7 p.m. in the Clayton Performing Arts Center on the Hardin Valley Campus. All concerts are free and open to the public.
Spring 2025 Concert Series
- Thursday, February 13, Knoxville Jazz Youth Orchestra
- Thursday, February 27, Winter Choral Concert
- Tuesday, March 11, Student Honors Concert
- Thursday, April 10, Spring Bluegrass Concert
- Thursday, April 17, Spring Instrumental Concert
- Thursday, April 24, Spring Jazz Concert
- Thursday, May 1, Spring Choral Concert
Theatre
Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind: 30 Plays in 60 Minutes
Directed by Charles Miller
April 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13
Having opened in 1988 and still playing today as the longest-running show in Chicago history, Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind is an ensemble experiment in presenting “30 Plays in 60 Minutes.” Each two-minute play is performed in random order with an interactive audience. An onstage 60-minute timer keeps everyone honest. This collection of 90 comic, tragic, political, personal and abstract plays gives you the chance to program your own evening of 30 Neo-Futurist plays to reflect the lives and experiences of your own ensemble. Go!
Visual Arts
All exhibits are located in the Bagwell Center for Media & Art Gallery, Hardin Valley Campus. Admission is free and the center is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Here is the 2025 schedule:
- Through February 6
PSCC Alumni Student Show
An exhibition of former Pellissippi State Visual Art program graduates in celebration of the college’s 50th anniversary.
- February 10-27
Photography Student Showcase
An exhibition of current student work from the photography program.
- March 3-27
Pellissippi State Faculty Past and Present
An exhibition of former PSCC Visual Art instructors in celebration of college’s 50th anniversary.
- March 31 – April 11
Visual Art Juried Student Showcase
A juried exhibition of current student work from the Visual Art program.
- April 14 – April 18
Design for Web and Print Student Showcase
An exhibition of current student work from the Design for Web and Print program.
- April 22 – April 25
Animation Student Showcase
An exhibition of current student work from the Animation program.