Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl first round continues until February 20. The results for the last five days saw the highest score so far earned by the team from Roane County High School who recorded 660 points over Sweetwater High School who trailed with 110 points.

That matchup was on Thursday, January 16.

A match on Wednesday, January 15, between Hardin Valley Academy and Grace Christian Academy saw Grace trailing HVA by 100 points at the halfway break, but the Rams pulled ahead to win the match 300 to 240, moving on the Threshold of 32.

Friday, January 17, matched Science Hill and Sullivan East high schools. The teams answered correctly back and forth in both halves of the competition with Science Hill coming from behind at the end to win 425-410.

Monday, January 20, had the competition place Knox Central High School vs Gibbs High School or as Frank Murphy put it, Kelsea Ballerini vs Morgan Wallen.

First-round games continue daily at 5:30-6 p.m. on East Tennessee PBS through Feb. 20, 2025, when Threshold of 32 competition begins.

The rest of this week’s schedule:

Gatlinburg-Pittman vs Happy Valley: Wednesday, Jan. 22

L&N STEM vs Loudon: Thursday, Jan. 23

Sequoyah vs Webb: Friday, Jan. 24

Next Week:

Corbin, Kentucky, vs J Frank White: Monday, Jan. 27

Happy Valley vs Seymour: Tuesday, Jan. 28

Watch for next Wednesday’s update on these competitions!

For more information and the complete schedule, see our first article: Here.

