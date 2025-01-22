The Covenant Kids Run kickoff will return to Zoo Knoxville on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 9 a.m.

Parents can register their children here before the race or on-site starting at 8 a.m.

Children in eighth grade and younger are eligible to participate. Online registration is $30 plus processing fees, and covers the cost of the kick-off event, last-lap race at the Covenant Kids Run in April 2025, a finisher medal, T-shirt, goody bag and finisher certificate. On-site registration at Zoo Knoxville on Feb. 1 will be $30 via cash, check or credit card.

“The Covenant Kids Run is a chance to excite kids about being active. We encourage families to set goals and embark on this fitness challenge together,” said Jason Altman, Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon race director. “Join us at Zoo Knoxville for a fun, healthy day out!”

The kickoff course will wind through animal exhibits, and families can explore the zoo after with free and half-price admission.

The 1-mile fun run marks the start of the Fittest School Challenge, which motivates children to complete the exercise equivalent of a 26.2-mile marathon. The challenge ends with a final mile in World’s Fair Park during the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon weekend on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

All activity counts toward the marathon goal, including running, walking and playing. Each child who participates will earn one point for his or her school. The schools with the highest participation percentage will win prize money and a plaque. The prize money is applied at the school’s discretion to make the most positive impact, often going toward physical education programs and supplies.

Girls on the Run, one of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon’s community partners, is incentivizing participation in the Covenant Kids Run. Program participants will be among the hundreds of East Tennessee children running the race.

In case of inclement weather on Feb. 1, the Covenant Kids Run kickoff will be rescheduled to Feb. 8. Visit knoxvillemarathon.com for updates.

About Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is a premier event organized by the Knoxville Track Club, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the encouragement of physical well-being through running, jogging, competitive road racing, race-walking, fun runs, cross-country and track and field.

Information for this article provided by Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon.

