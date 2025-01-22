The Tennessee Sports Writers put out the state high school basketball rankings for boys’ and girls’ teams as of January 20, 2025.

Several Knox area teams are in the top rankings for their divisions. Teams listed below are not in order of their ranking as they are in different divisions. Check the link below for the actual ranking in the division.

Girls

Coalfield 14-4

Alcoa 16-4

Heritage 18-1

Bearden 20-3

Sevier County 15-3

Oak Ridge 14-3

The Kings Academy 19-4

Knox Webb 17-3

Boys

Alcoa 15-4

Bearden 19-3

Maryville 14-7

Sevier County 14-5

Christian Academy of Knoxville 18-2

Knox Webb 19-2

For all the rankings: State High School Basketball Rankings

For high school basketball or scores from last week (if your schools are sending to TSSAA).

TSSAA link: Girls’ basketball schedule

Boys’ and girls’ high school wrestling:

TSSAA link: Boys’ wrestling

TSSAA link: Girls’ wrestling