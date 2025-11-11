SouthEast Bank has announced the addition of Mitch Noble as senior credit officer. With more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry, Noble brings a wealth of knowledge in commercial lending and a deep commitment to serving the East Tennessee community and will be based in SouthEast Bank’s headquarters in Farragut.

A Knoxville native and graduate of Farragut High School and the University of Tennessee, Noble has spent his career in local and regional banking, holding leadership roles at institutions such as Home Federal Bank, BB&T, First Horizon, and most recently, Mountain Commerce Bank.

“We’re excited to welcome Mitch to the SouthEast Bank family,” SouthEast Bank Chief Credit Officer Jimmy Dalton said. “Mitch’s experience at both large regional and community banks makes him an ideal fit for our team. His extensive background in commercial lending strengthens our ability to serve our growing list of customers with confidence and care.”

His expertise spans commercial real estate and commercial and industrial lending, making him a valuable asset to SouthEast Bank’s team and customer base.

“My priority is to serve the communities and customers that SouthEast Bank supports,” Noble said. “I believe in empowering people to thrive through strong partnerships and responsible lending. I’m excited to build relationships with both our internal teams and customers to help align their goals with the bank’s mission.”

Outside of banking, Noble enjoys spending time with family and friends, smoking barbecue, and cheering for the University of Tennessee sports. He has been married to his wife, Stephanie, for 30 years, and they have two adult daughters, Caroline Grace and Mary Elizabeth.

Olivia Johnson is marketing strategist for Southeast Bank.

