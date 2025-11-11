The Knox County Sheriff’s Office invites members of the community to attend a public meeting on Tuesday, November 18, 6:30-8 p.m., at Grace Lutheran Church, 9076 Middlebrook Pike.

This meeting will provide information about the proposed conversion of Knox County–owned property located at 6101 Foote Mineral Lane, Knoxville, TN 37923, into a driving training track for law enforcement training.

All interested residents and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend to ask questions and share feedback.

