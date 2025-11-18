South Waterfront Master Plan community meeting December 8

Five city council members will be leaving in December as five newly elected members are sworn in. The mixed blessing of term limits. The new folks will have a stretch to match the performance of the outgoing members: Tommy Smith, South Knox; Andrew Roberto, West Knox; Seema Singh, Northwest Knox; Lauren Rider, Northeast Knox (and part of Fountain City); and Gwen McKenzie, East Knox and Downtown.

I like all five. We’ll miss them.

Tommy Smith is still working. He is promoting a meeting to view and discuss the master plan for “Down River” South Knox Waterfront – the area west of Chapman Highway along Blount Avenue.

The meeting is Monday, December 8, at Kerbela Temple, 315 Kerbela Ave., Knoxville. From 5-6:15 p.m., folks can visit information stations; from 6:30-7 p.m. is a time for reflection and questions, Smith said. It is cosponsored by the city of Knoxville and the South Knoxville Neighborhood and Business Coalition (SKNBC) to look at the work and progress of the South Waterfront Advisory and Advocacy Group (SWAAG).

“Since its formation, SWAAG has been a steady partner in shaping the future of Knoxville’s South Waterfront,” Smith said.

“Over the past two years, the group has helped guide the planning process through focused meetings, roundtable discussions and community events – ensuring the project reflects local priorities and voices.”

This collaboration, he said, has played a key role in shaping design strategies, informing major decisions and aligning city initiatives with community-driven goals.

Learn more about the South Waterfront Master Plan and its history here.

New zone could alter look and density of subdivisions

Lee Hume, president of the West Hills Community Association, has alerted his members to watch for an upcoming vote by Knoxville City Council that could drastically alter the density and visual impact of subdivisions like West Hills.

The ordinance would create a new class of residence – Attached Single-Family Dwelling – and allow such structures to be built in RN-1 and RN-2 zones.

First reading passed 5-3-1 on November 11, 2025. Second reading is set for Tuesday, November 25, at 6 p.m. in the main assembly room, City County Building.

Hume explained: “If you’re unfamiliar with this type of structure, it is a duplex with two separate lots, two driveways, a lot width that can be as small as 25-feet, a shared wall dividing the two units, and two owners (unless both are purchased by a landlord seeking additional rental property).”

He continued: “There appears to be a dynamic at work to change neighborhoods across Knoxville and to weaken the protections afforded by the current zoning laws. Communities of single-family residences with larger yards (1/4 – 3/4 acre) seem to no longer be valued as assets to the city. ‘Affordable housing’ is a cudgel used to justify chipping away at bedrock communities that have made Knoxville an attractive destination for those seeking a good quality of life at a reasonable price.

“If you love your neighborhood and want to protect it for you, your family and your neighbors, I urge you to write every member of City Council tonight or tomorrow and let them know your perspective on this issue. … This topic needs as much daylight and discussion as possible.”

Notes & Quotes

A Day of Infamy , a presentation covering the events leading up to World War II, will be presented by Frank Galbraith, retired Farragut Middle School history teacher, who will discuss the end of World War I, the Roaring Twenties, organized crime, the Great Depression, Hitler coming to power and the attack on Pearl Harbor. Veterans are especially encouraged to attend. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 1, in the boardroom of Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Drive. Light refreshments and a tour of the Farragut Museum are part of this free event.

Deadline near for $25 dogwood trees as part of the "pick up & plant yourself" portion of Dogwood Arts' Bazillion Blooms. Trees ordered through November 19, will be available for pickup from the Dogwood Arts office, on Friday and Saturday, December 5-6.

for $25 dogwood trees as part of the “pick up & plant yourself” portion of Dogwood Arts’ Bazillion Blooms. Trees ordered through November 19, will be available for pickup from the Dogwood Arts office, on Friday and Saturday, December 5-6. The Campbell Station Inn , 11409 Kingston Pike, will be open to the public from 5-7 p.m. Monday, December 8. Interior renovations were completed this fall. In January, the historic home will open as a visitor’s center, gift shop and small event venue. Renovations include refinishing of original wood floors, new paint, new bathrooms and the addition of a dumb waiter, which allows for food to be brought to the first floor from the renovated basement. Built as a stagecoach station, the building represents more than 200 years of local history.

, 11409 Kingston Pike, will be open to the public from 5-7 p.m. Monday, December 8. Interior renovations were completed this fall. In January, the historic home will open as a visitor’s center, gift shop and small event venue. Renovations include refinishing of original wood floors, new paint, new bathrooms and the addition of a dumb waiter, which allows for food to be brought to the first floor from the renovated basement. Built as a stagecoach station, the building represents more than 200 years of local history. Richard Petty and Kyle Petty will greet customers at the Seymour Food City, 11503 Chapman Hwy., today (11/18/25) from 5:20 to 6:30 p.m. The store raised the most funds during the annual Paralyzed Veterans of America fundraising campaign, collecting over $13,000. This year’s campaign raised over $473,000. Since 2011, Food City customers and associates have raised over $4.5 million to benefit PVA.

Quote: "Daylight Savings Time is like cutting one end off a rug and sewing it to the other end to make it longer." – AARP magazine

