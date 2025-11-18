This year marks a remarkable milestone for the University of Tennessee Medical Center’s Community Care Network (CCN) — 10 years of extending compassion, building connections, and serving our community with unwavering dedication. Since its founding, the CCN has become a vital bridge between the hospital, patients, and the broader East Tennessee community, ensuring that care continues beyond the hospital walls.

The Community Care Network was established with a simple yet powerful vision: to ensure that every patient receives the support they need for a safe and successful transition to the next level of care. What began as a small initiative to connect patients with post-discharge resources has grown into a comprehensive network of care coordination, engagement, and community partnership.

Over the past decade, the CCN has worked alongside community health partners to address barriers that impact health — with partnerships to long-term acute care hospitals, in-patient rehabilitation, skilled nursing, home health, hospice and transportation providers. Through this approach, the network has helped thousands of patients avoid hospital readmission and achieve greater stability and wellness in their daily lives.

The numbers tell part of the story:

Thousands of patients served through coordinated care and resource connection

served through coordinated care and resource connection Dozens of community partners are collaborating to provide essential support services

are collaborating to provide essential support services Countless hours dedicated to delivering compassion in action

But behind every statistic is a personal story — a patient who made it safely home, a family who found relief, a community that came together to lift up one of its own. These moments define the CCN’s legacy.

The strength of the Community Care Network lies in its relationships. The CCN team works closely with case managers, social workers, and care providers across the University of Tennessee Medical Center, to ensure a holistic approach to the continuum of care. Their partnerships with community agencies help meet not just medical needs, but the social and emotional needs that are so often intertwined with health outcomes.

“The Community Care Network embodies our mission of healing, education, and discovery,” said Amy Gilbertson, manager of the CCN network. “It’s not just about beginning care — it’s about sustaining it. Real progress comes from evolving as needs evolve, being honest about the barriers we face, and working together to find solutions that work for everyone. The success of this network is rooted in mutual respect, shared accountability, and the belief that just because something is hard doesn’t mean we stop trying.”

“We’ve made tremendous strides in improving outcomes throughout the continuum of care. It’s wonderful to be part of a network that works alongside its partners to understand the barriers impacting transitions and to problem-solve collaboratively to ensure seamless continuity of care”, said Diana Fisher, SVP – Strategy and Business Operations with Hillcrest Healthcare.

Through changing times and evolving needs, one thing remains constant: the CCN’s commitment to the people it serves. For 10 years, this network has embodied the best of what health care can be — compassionate, connected, and community-centered.

Here’s to a decade of making a difference — and to many more years of building a healthier, stronger East Tennessee, together.

Diana Fisher, Hillcrest Healthcare, provided information and quotes for this article.

