City Council OK’s agreement for SoKno rail-to-trail

Knoxville City Council adopted on September 16, 2025, a rail-to-trail agreement with Gulf & Ohio Railroad and Legacy Parks Foundation. The adoption advanced plans to convert a 3.8-mile rail line into a soft-surface, multi-use trail and 1.5-mile art walk, according to Sarah Rump of Legacy Parks.

Carol Evans of Legacy Parks and Pete Claussen of Gulf & Ohio started talking about this in 2018.

In December 2024, the railroad made the decision to close the rail line, making it possible for conversion to trail. They filed for abandonment of the rail line with the Surface Transportation Board (STB) which has regulatory responsibilities for railroads. The STB approved the abandonment, pending a plan for future use. Tuesday’s agreement with the city of Knoxville provides such agreement, which will be submitted to the STB for final approval. Once approved, Gulf & Ohio will remove the tracks and railroad ties – estimated to take place by the end of the year.

The city of Knoxville Public Works Department will manage construction of a soft-surface, accessible trail, beginning with the first 1.5-mile segment from Chapman Highway to Island Home Avenue. This segment will be host to an art walk implemented by Legacy Parks.

With a $1 million gift from the Lawson Family Foundation, the art walk will feature unique, diverse and engaging works by local and national artists, transforming the trail into a cultural destination for all. A full-range of art will be represented along the trail – murals, sculptures, functional installations, landscape architecture and youth-created works.

“Transforming this old rail line into a trail with art installations allows us to preserve a piece of our history while creating something entirely new for our community,” said Evans, executive director of Legacy Parks.

“This project shows what’s possible when we reimagine spaces that inspire creativity, support recreation and bring different communities and interests together.”

Mayor Indya Kincannon said the trail conversion will enhance the city’s existing greenway system and become another outdoor destination. “The trail will be close to many businesses and Ijams Nature Center, and will be a great complement to all the city’s investments in South Knoxville. It’s a win-win for residents and visitors alike.”

Construction of the trail is anticipated to begin late fall with the art walk opening in fall 2026.

Museum of Appalachia plans fall event for kids

Fall Heritage Days in Norris, Tennessee, will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, October 24; Thursday, October 30; Friday, October 31; and Friday, November 7, 2025.

The Museum of Appalachia invites students to step back in time and enjoy the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of pioneer Southern Appalachian traditions and old-time demonstrations of the fall harvest season. Admission is free for members. (Info here.) School groups and homeschool groups must make reservations in advance. To reserve your spot, e-mail bookings@museumofappalachia.org or call 865-494-7680. Activities include:

Pumpkin carving

Crosscut sawing

Dollmaking

Beekeeping

Pottery

Wagon rides

Rug hooking

Basketmaking

Bluegrass music

Sorghum making

Spinning and weaving

Chair caning

Blacksmithing

Broom making

Spelling bees

TVA’s River Forecast Staff Reflects on Helene

It has been nearly one year since Tropical Storm Helene swept across portions of the TVA service territory beginning Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. In the week leading up to Helene’s landfall, staff at TVA’s River Forecast Center in Knoxville had been tracking the storm and, as part of seasonal adjustments, had lowered already-low reservoir levels to make space for impending stormwater.

Data from Helene shows that flood mitigation strategies enacted by TVA prevented approximately $406 million of potential damages in Lenoir City, Chattanooga, Kingsport, Elizabethton, Clinton and South Pittsburg, Tennessee.

Since TVA’s inception in 1933, more than $10 billion in potential flood damage has been averted. Darrell Guinn, senior manager of the forecast center, met with reporters on September 18, 2025, to discuss the program.

Next week Erik Bodiscomassink, Douglas Dam plant manager, will recap the vital importance of Douglas Dam following Helene.

Notes and Quotes

Wears Valley Fall Fest, set for Friday-Sunday, October 17-19, at 3179 Wears Valley Road, Sevierville, Tennessee. Sponsored by Keep Sevier Beautiful. With over 200 crafters and vendors, Southern food, live entertainment and demonstrations, antique tractors and fun for all. Tickets are $5 per person (ages 4 and older). Info: 865-774-6677 or here.

Fall Corn Maze at Oakes Farm in the Gibbs community is celebrating its 25th year. This year’s maze will be open every day during fall break plus every Thursday-Sunday from September 20 through November 2, 2025. Tickets are available now at this special site. Tickets are restricted by time and date, so it’s best to purchase tickets early to secure the date and time of your choosing.

Legacy Luncheon for the Parks will be Friday, September 26, 2025, 11:30 a.m. at Strong Stock Farm. The speaker is Diana Nyad, who, at age 64, became the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without a shark cage. Nyad is a retired sports journalist and author of Find a Way. She was featured in the 2023 Netflix film Nyad. Info: 865-525-2585 or here.

Smokies Life will accept applications for the 2026 Steve Kemp Writer’s Residency through October. Details and instructions for submitting an application here.

Cades Cove: Just one date remains to walk, bike or run the 11.1-mile Cades Cove loop on motorless Wednesdays. This feature runs through September 24, 2025. It hopefully will return next June.

Grants from $500 to $20,000 are available from the state to help communities increase the tree canopy. Applications must be submitted online by 5 p.m. CT on September 30, 2025, here. General info here.

Quote: “I failed and faltered many times, but I can look back without regret because I was never burdened with the paralysis of fear and inaction. … What is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?” ― Diana Nyad, Find a Way