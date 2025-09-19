Humane Society, Tennessee Valley (HSTV) is opening its doors this October for a unique opportunity aimed at young animal lovers. The organization will host its Teen Humane Education Fall Camp from October 6-8, 2025, running daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Kingston Pike animal shelter.

Designed for teens ages 13–17, the camp offers hands-on experiences that provide a behind-the-scenes look at the world of animal welfare. Campers will participate in kennel care, shadow veterinary services, and learn to recognize pet emotions and body language. Other activities include adoption counseling, role play, dog and cat enrichment, and small group projects.

“Our goal with the Teen Camp is simple: to create a world where kindness to animals is second nature. By teaching young people, we take a powerful step toward that vision. Every teen who learns to read an animal’s body language, understand its needs, and treat them with care is one more future pet owner who will make a difference. Respect and compassion for animals create respect and compassion for life itself. When teens understand that, it changes how they interact with the world around them,” said KaDee Andreasen, development director at HSTV.

The camp is open to all public, private, and homeschooled students. Thanks to a grant from the Latham Foundation, there is no fee to attend. Campers will also receive snacks, a T-shirt, and all needed supplies. Families are responsible for transportation to and from camp, and a waiver will be required upon selection.

Interested students must submit a 250-word essay explaining why they would like to attend. Space is limited, and applications are open now. To apply: Click https://forms.gle/ygv35P4nD7vdeXkR6

Pet Tip: Pay attention to your pet’s body language. A wagging tail, flattened ears, or tucked posture can all signal different emotions. Learning to “read” these cues helps you understand what your pet is feeling, builds trust, and strengthens your bond.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501c(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

