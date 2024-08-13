Sonny’s Original Southern Pub has ribbon cutting 8/14

Sonny’s Original Southern Pub, located in Fountain City, will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony performed by the Knoxville Chamber on Wednesday, August 14, at 4:30 p.m. The public is invited.

Sonny’s has replaced the former Sam & Andy’s near Food City on Broadway.

Sonny’s is locally owned, adding a special touch of community love and pride to the restaurant. Michael McLain, an active law enforcement officer in Knox County and a lifelong resident of the Fountain City area, is the proud owner of Sonny’s (affectionately named after his father). Michael is excited about turning customers into friends.

Sonny’s Original Southern Pub promises great southern-style food, drinks, live music and a pleasant atmosphere.

Hours of operation: Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

A new place for the Dining Duo to try!

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com.