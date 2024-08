The Fountain City Lions Club will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, August 19, 2024, 6 p.m. in the Lions Club Community Building in Fountain City Park.

Sheryl Ely, director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Knoxville, will be the guest speaker. The public is invited.

