Clean solar energy, the lowest-cost solution to saving on utility bills, still gets a bad rap sometimes for the question of materials and energy that go into producing solar panels or modules, and what happens when they are at the end of their useful life. The Solar Energy Industries Association, a top industry group, is taking the lead on this issue.

The Solar Energy Industries Association has now taken over a hub called SolarRecycle.org to guide the recycling of solar panels and facilitate long-term planning for PV components. You can see on a nationwide map where there are now SEIA Partner Processing Sites for panels, as well as collection sites. SEIA also educates about the long lifespan of solar panels made today, which are typically warranted for 25 years or longer. It makes the case that the industry is prepared, writing on the website:

“The solar industry is ahead of the curve on recycling. Recycling capacity in our National PV Circularity Program exceeds the volume of decommissioned modules entering the waste stream. With a robust network of recycling equipment suppliers and manufacturers, we expect that recyclers will continue to increase capacity ahead of demand growth for recycling services.”

The Solar Recycling website addresses industry best practices and recycling resources, as well as sources for the refurbishment of panels to be used again. It tackles myths about solar panels, such as the levels of various materials inside them. It confirms that 75% of the material in these panels is glass, which has long been recyclable. The SolarRecycles website contains a list of manufacturers who make equipment needed for recycling projects.

When you use the map, you’ll find a hub for refurbishing panels right here in Tennessee, where that business called Ontiliity is also working on a second life for batteries. Additionally, you can find a link to the law on the decommissioning of larger solar facilities in this state.

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance, which provides professional Commercial Solar services to businesses, utilities, and nonprofits. She can be reached at abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349

