Food City has finished delivering School Bucks checks to over 60 schools in the area. Since the program’s inception, Food City has awarded over $22.9 million to more than a thousand participating area schools.

Here are a few pictures of area recipients from this past school program. Check out Food City’s Facebook to see all schools: https://www.facebook.com/FoodCity.

Don’t forget the 2025-2026 School Bucks program continuing through May 5, 2026. For every $1 customers spend using their Food City ValuCard, their designated school will receive 1 School Buck point.

To ensure your points are credited to the school of your choice, visit the Food City School Bucks Program to link your Food City ValuCard to your preferred school.

For more information about Food City’s School Bucks program, contact your local school, visit foodcity.com , or contact the Food City School Bucks Coordinator, Lisa Johnson, at 1-800-232-0174.

Betsi James is the special events manager for the Food City Knoxville division.

