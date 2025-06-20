It’s become common knowledge that the United States needs an increasingly powerful electric grid to meet the needs of businesses and communities over the next few years. Of the all-of-the-above energy possibilities the nation is moving toward, solar photovoltaic (PV) energy production with optional storage remains the most responsive, secure and lowest-cost choice.

While advanced nuclear technology shows promise of meeting energy needs in the future, solar is the viable solution available right now. It can be used by the private sector as well as government, filling rooftops and brownfields, as a distributed energy alternative to reliance on the centralized grid.

“Energy is a key strategic investment for businesses these days,” said Solar Alliance CEO and board chair Brian Timmons. “The influx of data centers, artificial intelligence computing needs and increased electrification are all putting stress on price and supply. At Solar Alliance, we’re seeing businesses that want to take charge of their own energy supply at a predictable cost right now.”

Projects can be designed, permitted and implemented in less than a year. Nuclear power also promises to meet future energy challenges, yet it is currently unable to match the responsiveness of solar and solar plus storage. Abundant sunlight means freely available clean energy at the ready every day; battery storage allows captured energy to be used at night. This means solar produces power at lower cost and with lower operating costs.

The US Energy Information Administration projects in its outlook for 2028 that the levelized cost of energy for advanced nuclear projects is three times that of new solar project costs. A key component of realizing this benefit is tax credit-supported private investment in adding capacity to the grid. Solar Alliance signed along with SEIA and more than 1,850 energy companies a letter to Congress urging the solar and storage tax credits remain in any future tax packages.

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance, which provides professional Commercial Solar services to businesses, utilities and nonprofits. She can be reached at abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349

