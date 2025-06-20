Craving a good old mini-mart hot dog slathered in cold chili and about a cup of mustard? Then don’t go to Chicago Hot Dog and Sausage Company, located at 4100 Asheville Hwy. This restaurant has a totally new take on an old favorite.

Greeted immediately as we walked in, our server/cashier gladly walked us through the menu, explaining what makes them special.

Duo One chose the public’s favorite, the Italian beef. Seasoned beef, piled high on a fresh, soft bun, the popularity is understandable. You can get it dry (no additional au jus), or as wet as you like it. Duo added sweet peppers and onions that really topped off the sandwich.

Duo 2 had the Chili Dog, complete with cheese, chili and onions. Although the hot dog is not what Duo 2 was used to, the seasoning made it delicious and put it in the running for a new favorite.

Both had the onion rings and the generous order was hot and crispy.

Chicago Hot Dog and Sausage Company is open daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. offering eating inside or out with options for carryout and catering.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.

