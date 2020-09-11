Smokies calendar features butterflies

The official 2021 Great Smoky Mountains Association wall calendar, featuring macro photography of butterflies and moths found in the Smokies, is now available for purchase.

This year’s 11-by-11-inch calendar was inspired by “Butterflies and Moths of the Smokies,” a field guide published by GSMA in 2019. The field guide features more than 200 colorful images and covers behavior, life cycles, food plants, conservation and location information on some of the 73 butterfly and 27 moth species that live in the park.

The 2021 wire bound wall calendar is available for $11.95 in the park’s visitor center bookstores and at GSMA’s online store here.