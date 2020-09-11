Juvenile Diabetes sneaker sales underway

The annual Food City JDRF Sneaker Sales Campaign is underway, running Sept. 2-29. Food City’s partnership with JDRF is helping fund research that is delivering life-changing therapies to people with type 1 diabetes to keep them healthy and safe until we reach our shared goal – a world without T1D!

In 2019, Food City, with the support of our customers, raised $504,941 during the annual Sneaker campaign.

How It Works: When a customer checks out at any Food City the cashier will ask if they would like to donate $1 to help find a cure for diabetes. If they give a donation, the Food City cashier will give them the paper sneaker, and let them sign their name on it. The sneaker will then be displayed in the store.

Sign up for School Bucks Challenge: Food City has pledged $700,000 in contributions for this school year. The money will be divided among schools based on reward points. For every $1 you spend, using your Food City ValuCard, you’ll receive one point. But you’ve got to link your card to your school. Do that here.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.