Services today for Townsend mayor

Townsend Mayor Ronald W. Palewski, 82, passed away Sept. 6, 2020. He was a retired employee of Western Electric/Lucent Technologies with 42 years of service. Ron and wife Lorraine fell in love with the Smoky Mountains and relocated here 22 years ago, settling in Townsend, Tennessee.

According to the obituary, Ron was honored and proud to serve his new community as a committee member, police commissioner and vice mayor for 13 years. He served as the mayor for the last two years. Mr. Palewski was born in Chicago and was a U.S. Army soldier in Vietnam, 1961-67.

There will be a call at your convenience from 1-5 p.m. today (9/11) at Smith Funeral & Cremation Service East Hall. Family will receive friends from 1-6 p.m. today at the Life Event Center, 1404 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, with a celebration of Ron’s life from 5-6 p.m.