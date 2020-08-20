Size, speed & depth could mean 10 wins, says Kesling

This 2020 edition of the Tennessee Vols football team has a chance to win all 10 games against conference opponents in this strange and abbreviated season. So says Bob Kesling, the Voice of the Vols.

“The schedule is tough with Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Auburn. Coach Jeremy Pruitt has recruited the size, speed, and maybe more importantly, the depth to win every game,” Kesling told the Rotary Club of Farragut on Wednesday via its Zoom meeting.

“Can they win them all? Probably not,” Kesling added. “But you can’t win in the SEC without depth, and now Tennessee has quality depth at every position. This team looks like what a real SEC team looks like.” Tennessee closed out the 2019 season by winning its last six games to end the year with an 8-5 record.

Kesling, beginning his 21st season in the booth at UT, sees two areas of concern.

“They do have to find playmakers at wide receiver to replace Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway. However, they do have some talented young players,” he said. “As for the secondary, a lot of young players got reps last year. They will be better this year. Coach Pruitt is a secondary guy. They will be fine back there.”

Three players from the defense are now in the NFL: Linebacker Daniel Bituli, defensive end Darrell Taylor and safety Nigel Warrior. “Those are big shoes to fill,” Kesling said.

Like many, Kesling says it’s puzzling the Big Ten and the Pac-12 shut down their seasons but the SEC and the ACC and others are still going to play.

“Do their doctors in the Big Ten and Pac-12 know something different from the SEC and ACC doctors?” Kesling asked. “It’s really puzzling. High schools in Ohio are playing but Ohio State and other colleges aren’t. It’s a very strange scenario.”

Tennessee opens on Sept. 26 against South Carolina there, and its final regular-season game is Dec. 5 against Florida in Neyland Stadium.

The one schedule change that surprised Kesling was moving the traditional third Saturday game of Tennessee vs. Alabama to the fourth Saturday on Oct. 24 in Knoxville. “That kinda boggles the mind as to why that happened,” Kesling said. “Makes no sense.

