Two for dinner

Two American Oystercatchers wade a tide pool in Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands looking for their next meal. Typical of the wildlife of these islands, this pair was completely oblivious to our presence.

I really like the parallel images framed in the deep blue. The complementary colors of blue and orange with the contrasting black and white all make this a powerful image. Getting down nearly level with the birds gives a good perspective on what they see.

American Oystercatchers reside on much of the Atlantic and Pacific coasts of both North and South America. When quick enough it will jab its bill into an open oyster, clam or mussel to devour the contents. If that does not work, they will simply hammer on the shell to break it open. This species sometimes mates for life, and it is not unusual for one male and two females to share a nest and responsibilities of rearing the young.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. Email them at ChristopherRobinArts@gmail.com. If a particular piece interests you for your home or office, please contact them. All works are copyright protected.