Short week produces solid sales

Last week was a three-day workweek: comparing to others the numbers weren’t bad. Overall, 250 property sales were recorded with a value of $62.82 million, and 432 loans were recorded with a total value of $119.09 million.

The highest value property transfer was the law office building located at 617 Main Street. Main Street Law Office Partnership sold the property to 617 Main LLC for $4.15 million.

The only other commercial property transfer coming in over $1 million was between Miles Mencer and Stowers Partners LP. Mencer sold the property located at the corner of Dutchtown and Lexington Drive for $1.1 million.

The top lenders of single loans over $1 million for the week were:

Renasant Bank $10.5 million

Apex Bank $9.8 million

Citizens Bank $2.0 million

Pinnacle Bank $1.89 million

Smartbank $1.32 million

TN Bank $1.2 million

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.