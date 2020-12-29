Burchett joins new horse commission

Kelly Burchett, wife of U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, has been appointed by state Sen. Randy McNally to the newly-formed Tennessee Equine Health Advisory Commission. The Burchetts recently purchased a farm in northeast Knox County. The commission was created by legislative action in 2020 and is charged with studying the status of equine health and emerging equine health issues, according to a media release by the state Department of Agriculture.

“Animal health is a primary focus in agriculture,” said Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, DVM.

Members of the Tennessee Equine Health Advisory Committee include:

Dr. Samantha Beaty – state veterinarian and assistant commissioner for animal health, Commissioner of Agriculture designee

Monty McInturff – Tennessee Equine Hospital owner and practice manager, Governor appointed

Kelly Burchett – horse owner, Speaker of Senate appointed

Matthew Smith – horse owner, Speaker of House appointed

David Terrell – carded horse show judge for numerous associations, Governor appointed

Melanie Smith Taylor – equine clinician, television broadcaster for major events, and judge for hunter/jumpers and hunter seat equitation, Governor appointed

Dr. Steve Adair – UT College of Veterinary Medicine, Department of Large Animal Science associate professor, Governor appointed

Roger Elder – Elder’s Last Lap Ranch owner and member of UT Institute of Agriculture Advocacy Board for Animal Science, Governor appointed

Matt Horsman – Williamson County Extension Director, Governor appointed

McInturff was elected chair and Matthew Smith was elected secretary.

Information provided by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.