Shannondale Elementary’s STEM program is on the brink of losing its dedicated teacher due to funding shortages.

Parent Tara Anderson said, “Our school’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) program is more than just a class; it’s a gateway to opportunities for our children.”

Anderson went on to explain the program with key points:

Fostering Innovation and Critical Thinking:

STEM education equips students with the skills to solve problems creatively, think critically and understand the world scientifically. These skills are indispensable in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Preparing for Future Careers:

STEM fields are among the fastest-growing sectors with high demand for skilled professionals. Supporting STEM programs contributes to preparing students for lucrative and impactful careers.

Enhancing Community Development:

A community with a strong educational foundation in STEM not only attracts business and innovation but also ensures a higher quality of life.

The current teacher’s salary is $65,000, which is entirely supported by donations and has not been secured for the coming year, and the parents are working to raise funds by March 2025 to ensure uninterrupted education.

Anderson said, “When someone donates to Shannondale Elementary’s STEM program, they are not just funding a teacher, they are shaping young minds by molding our students into the engineers, scientists and tech innovators of tomorrow.”

The link to donate is here.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.