It’s cold outside, and there’s nothing better than a good book in the middle of winter (or anytime, really). Knox County Public Library hosts a variety of engaging book events every month, offering opportunities to connect with fellow literature enthusiasts. Some programs are meant to exchange titles and pick up some book suggestions while others dive deep into a novel. Whether you love romance, history or pop culture, there’s something for everyone.

Below are a few highlighted programs, but the full calendar of book clubs can be found here.

Overbooked: Romance Books | Saturday, February 1 | 3 p.m. | Halls Branch Library

This book club is a place where readers can exchange thoughts on their favorite titles. This month’s theme is romance — just in time for Valentine’s Day! Bring your current book or share your most recent read.

Farragut Book Club: The Book Thief by Marcus Zusak | Monday, February 3 | 6 p.m. | Farragut Branch Library

Join the discussion of The Book Thief (2007) by Marcus Zusak, which has topped the charts in both awards and popularity. It is the story of a young girl navigating the horrors of Nazi Germany with the solace of books.

SoKno Silent Book Club | Friday, February 7 | 3 p.m. | South Knoxville Branch Library

At last — a book club for introverts! No required reading, no pressure to talk about your book choice. Just silent reading while enjoying the best reading ambiance there is!

The History Parlor | Monday, February 10 | 9:30 a.m. | East Tennessee History Center

If you have ever longed for a history class do-over or simply love reading about history, this is for you. The format is simple: read any material that touches on history (fiction or nonfiction, global or local, new or old) and come prepared to share a short synopsis with the group.

All Over the Page — What You Are Looking for Is in the Library | Monday, February 10 | 6:30 p.m. | Lawson McGhee Library

This month we will be discussing, What You Are Looking for Is in the Library: A Novel by Michiko Aoyama, facilitated by Elizabeth Abbott Dake. Tokyo’s most enigmatic librarian, Sayuri Komachi, is able to sense exactly what each visitor to her library is searching for and provides just the book recommendation to help them find it.

Storytime Saturdays with the Author: Wesley Bennett | Saturday, February 15 | 11 a.m. | Lawson McGhee Library

In collaboration with Union Ave Books, we are presenting a special story time session featuring author Wesley Bennett. This event is part of a monthly series where authors and illustrators share their work and engage with young readers.

Pop Culture Book Club — The Love of My Afterlife | Wednesday, February 25 | 6 p.m. | Bearden Branch Library

Join fellow readers to discuss the latest trends in literature. Each month, the club delves into a popular fiction title, exploring what propels certain books to fame and whether they live up to the hype. This month’s selection is The Love of My Afterlife by Kirsty Greenwood.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.