Services today for retired educator

Reba Fleenor Lane, who passed away June 10, 2024, at age 65, touched the lives of many families through her career in education. Born in Abingdon, Virginia, Mrs. Lane came to Knoxville to attend the University of Tennessee. She majored in special education and participated in the Pride of the Southland Band.

She taught at Alice Bell and Ball Camp elementary schools, then served as assistant principal at Pond Gap and Powell elementary schools before becoming principal at Shannondale and Powell elementary schools. Even after retirement, she was an academic coach at Pellissippi State Community College and filled in as assistant principal at Bearden Elementary.

Reba was deeply involved in West Lonsdale Baptist Church, where she worked with the children’s music ministry and Vacation Bible School.

A celebration of Reba’s life will be held today, Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Mynatt Funeral Home – Powell Chapel, 2000 Powell Drive in Powell. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. and from 5-7 p.m. with a celebration of life to follow. The full obituary is here.