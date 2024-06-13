City Songs highlights local places, local talent

Next adventure in the arts: City Songs, the Big Ears Festival’s youth arts video project. It features original writing and music, done by local residents, about memories and inspirations from Knoxville locations such as Spring Hill School, the intersection of Churchwell and North Central or UT Botanical Gardens. Lineup is here.

The premiere is set for 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Regas Square Events, 333 W. Depot Street, Knoxville. Talented local young people from Drums Up, Guns Down and the East Tennessee Bluegrass Association will perform before the video screening. RSVP to attend here. There’s still time!