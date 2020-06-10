Services today for Baptist minister Charles Earl

Funeral services for Dr. Charles Earl will be held Wednesday, June 10, at 7 p.m. at Beaver Dam Baptist Church in Halls, a church Dr. Earl served for over 20 years. He died on June 7, 2020, at age 89. The body will lie in state from 5-7 before the service.

Dr. Alan Price, senior pastor at Beaver Dam, said Dr. Earl was a faithful member and minister at the church. “After serving numerous churches and associations, he spent his final years of ministry here in Halls. He was a great help to me personally, introducing me to people and places when I first arrived, and always supporting my efforts.

“His ministry in these latter years to senior adults in hospitals and long-term care facilities brought light to those who were struggling physically and spiritually. His two wives, Christine and Joan in later years, were always by his side for these visits. His ministry now complete, he has received his reward from the One he so faithfully served.”

Dr. Earl was married to Christine for 60 years until her passing in 2009. His second wife, Joan, passed away in 2019. He is survived by daughter Becky, son Doug, grandsons Douglas and Nicholas, and great granddaughter Skyla.

He served a total of 62 years in the ministry with 16 years on the executive board of the Tennessee Baptist Convention. He also served as a moderator in Knox, Loudon, Holston, Cumberland Gap and Grainger associations.

Joining Dr. Price to conduct Wednesday’s service will be the Rev. Gary Gerhardt and Beaver Dam’s former music minister, the Rev. Mike Bundon. Mynatt Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Additional obituary information here.