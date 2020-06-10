An outpouring of support – and masks

Covenant Health conducted a community-wide campaign to collect 10,000 masks for use at the health system’s 10 East Tennessee hospitals and other clinic locations. Donated masks will be given to patients and visitors who need them when they come to receive care at a Covenant Health hospital or clinic.

Covenant Health launched the “10,000 Masks in 10 Days for 10 Hospitals” campaign in late April with the theme “Behind Every Mask is a Heart.”

To keep patients, visitors and employees safe, all Covenant Health organizations currently require anyone entering their facilities to wear masks or face coverings. Patients and visitors are encouraged to bring masks from home so that the health system’s mask supply can be reserved for use by medical professionals.

Across Covenant Health’s nine acute care facilities and cancer centers, the mask campaign exceeded its goal and continues to accept donations. “The support of the campaign has been overwhelming, and reminds us that we’re all in this together,” said Stacey Walters, director of operations for marketing and physician services for Covenant Health.

Over the past three months, support for Covenant Health’s member organizations arrived not only through hand-sewn masks, but in donated meals from area businesses, parking lot rallies and prayer groups, and messages of gratitude in cards, signs and sidewalk chalk.

Covenant Health is continuing to accept masks for the campaign. Mask donations can be dropped off at all Covenant Health hospitals, Thompson Cancer Survival Center locations, Fort Sanders Health and Fitness Center and several Covenant Medical Group locations. Mask drop-off boxes are conveniently located outside the front entrances. (Note: Face coverings may be made from cloth and should be washed before donating. Sew and no-sew patterns for masks are available at cdc.gov.)

The mask project represents one of the ways that Covenant Health is keeping patients and visitors safe. In addition to asking patients, visitors, staff and vendors to wear masks, other steps include asking patients questions related to symptoms and possible exposure to COVID-19, following social distancing and visitation guidelines, and enhanced cleaning procedures. The health system also offers telehealth services for many types of care, and has an online chat service available for questions about COVID-19.

Although people may have been hesitant to seek treatment because of recent concerns about COVID-19, medical care should not be delayed or avoided. Walters said Covenant Health’s hospitals and clinics are taking extra steps to keep patients and visitors safe, and added that if anyone is experiencing symptoms of a life-threatening medical condition, “the hospital emergency department is the safest place to be.”

Learn more about how Covenant Health is providing safe care at CovenantHealth.com/protecting-you-as-we-move-forward.

This story provided by the marketing department of Covenant Health.