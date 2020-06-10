Ross chosen for leadership training

Elizabeth Ross, director of talent management at Pellissippi State Community College, is one of 12 College and University Professional Association for Human Resources (CUPA-HR) members selected to participate in the 2020-21 CUPA-HR Wildfire program, a 12-month leadership development experience designed for early-career higher education human resources professionals.

This year’s program received more than 120 applications. Participants were selected based on their HR strengths and areas for development identified on the program application as well as their interest in and commitment to the program.

“With a background in training and organizational development in the private sector, I am excited about joining the (program) to usher me into the world of higher education,” said Ross, who joined Pellissippi State in January. “While I am tasked with allocating professional development resources for others at Pellissippi State, this program will provide me learning and network opportunities to ensure my growth is just as important. I am looking forward to the connections I will make in this program, knowing it will strengthen me in my role at Pellissippi State.”

Ross and the other program participants will develop their professional skills through tailored learning experiences including mentorship, learning events and courses, and the completion of a year-end project highlighting the insights they gain throughout the year.

Headquartered in Knoxville, CUPA-HR offers learning and professional development programs, higher education salary and benefits data, extensive online resources and just-in-time regulatory and legislative information.

Info: www.pstcc.edu or 865-694-6400.

Lesli Bales-Sherrod does marketing and writing for Pellissippi State Community College.