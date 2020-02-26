Services Thursday for business owner, Haynes

Carl C. Haynes Jr., 80, passed away at his home in Corryton on Feb. 22 from complications of a 2016 heart attack. He co-founded Southeast Termite and Pest Control in 1971 and built the business into the largest family-owned pest control company in the Knoxville/East TN area, according to his obituary.

Mr. Haynes was a 40-year member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church in Halls and a U.S. Army veteran. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Charlotte, their children Michael, Lisa (Neil) Rasor, Gregory (Kendra), and Matthew (Renee); and three grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive in Fountain City. A celebration of life memorial will follow at 7 p.m.