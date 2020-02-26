Knox students excel at Furman

Sandra ClarkOur Town Teens

Furman University students with Knoxville connections made the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester. The list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system.


Furman is a private, undergraduate liberal arts and sciences university of 2,800 students in Greenville, South Carolina. Honorees are:

  • Julia Adams, whose parents are Charles Adams and Ulyana Adams
  • Maggie Atchley, whose parents are Jennifer McCarter and Michael Atchley
  • Sarah Briere, whose parent is Marc Briere
  • Madelyn Dresen, whose parents are Anita Dresen and Ronald Dresen
  • Ariel Gale, whose parents are Gordon Gale and Ashley Gale
  • Shannon Harold, whose parent is Renee Harold
  • Gentry Huddleston, whose parents are Christopher Huddleston and Jana Huddleston
  • Frances James, whose parents are Robert James and Terri James
  • Sarah Kelley, whose parents are Paula Kelley and Joseph Kelley
  • Sydney Kittrell, whose parents are Tamara Kittrell and Christian Kittrell
  • Annelise Kvamme, whose parents are Audrey Kvamme and Peter Kvamme
  • Branum Layton, whose parents are Meredith Layton and Scott Layton
  • Taylor Moore, whose parents are Lisa Moore and Stephen Moore
  • Megan Neil, whose parents are Vonda Neil and Robert Neil
  • Cassidy Schuchmann, whose parents are George Schuchmann and Ellen Schuchmann
  • John Staley, whose parents are Patrice Staley and James Staley
  • Wilson Thomas, whose parents are Katherine Thomas and David Thomas
  • Grace Van Rij, whose parents are Stephanie Huskey and Peter Van Rij
  • Margaret Zibas, whose parents are Lou Anne Zibas and Walter Zibas.
 

