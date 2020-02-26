Life after loss

Danielle Rouse recently delivered her baby girl at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center following a complicated pregnancy that resulted in the loss of her son, Levi, in 2018.

The perinatal care she received led Rouse’s family to donate a CuddleCot to the hospital, which is a portable crib unit that allows grieving parents to spend time with their stillborn baby. Rouse and her family are thankful for the staff and the caring treatment they received while coping with pregnancy loss, and that is one of the many reasons they returned to Fort Sanders a year later to give birth to their healthy baby girl, Ellie.

To learn more about ways to cope with the loss of a pregnancy, read Covenant Health news