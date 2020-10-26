Services Sunday for Clinton educator

Graveside service was held Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Grandview Memorial Garden for Margaret Ann Calhoun, a 30-year English teacher at Clinton High School and a partner in the Hammer’s family retail business.

Mrs. Calhoun, 77, was born in Guntersville, Alabama, to Helen and A.B. Hammer Jr. It was there that her father and grandfather started the first Hammer’s Department Store. In 1961, she graduated as a valedictorian from Clinton High School. She then attended Lincoln Memorial University, where she graduated as a 1965 salutatorian. While attending college, she met Don Calhoun. They would marry and spend 56 wonderful years together, according to her obituary.

Margaret Ann is survived by her husband, Don Calhoun; mother, Helen Hammer; son and daughter-in-law, Kelly and Tanya Calhoun; grandsons, Harrison and Matthew Calhoun; numerous other relatives and special friends. Memorials may be made to the building fund at Second Baptist Church, 777 Public Safety Lane, Clinton, TN, 37716.