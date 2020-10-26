Local PBS adds education channel

Vickie Lawson, president/CEO of East Tennessee PBS, announced expanded offerings with a re-launch of the WORLD channel in October. It can be found as channel 15.4 for most viewers, and will provide a dedicated platform for K-12 educational programming. Lawson said an educator will be added to her team as liaison with area school systems. Popular programs on WORLD include America Re:Framed, Reel South, Stories from the Stage and docWorld. It also will be homd to five years of curriculum-based mathematics, Mathline with Ernie Roberts.

Wreaths Across America, the effort to honor veterans buried in three veteran cemeteries in the Knoxville area with an evergreen wreath on their headstones during the holiday season, is in full fundraising mode. Chris Albrecht said Wreaths Across America is one event that was not cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19. He’s asking for $15 donations to fund one wreath (larger amounts won’t be turned down). The wreaths will be placed in the cemeteries by volunteers at noon Saturday, Dec. 19. Send checks to Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 50054, Knoxville TN 37950 or get more info here.