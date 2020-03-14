Services Sunday for Blount educator

Elizabeth H. Wheeler, 96, of Maryville, passed away March 12, 2020, at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Broadway Baptist Church for 69 years and taught high school in Blount County for 30 years. She was an avid hiker for over 30 years.

Mrs. Wheeler was preceded in death by husband Enoch Wheeler. Additional obituary information here.

The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Smith Trinity Chapel with services to follow at 3 p.m. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, served the Wheeler family.