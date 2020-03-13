List of canceled events growing

In addition to cancellations announced earlier this week, Dollywood’s grand season opening, the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon, the Masters, the Boston Marathon and the next two NASCAR races have been postponed, and IndyCar has suspended its season. Events are falling like dominos.

So what is still open or happening locally amid concerns over the coronavirus?

Not much. Large gatherings have been discouraged, so most of this weekend’s big events have been canceled, including America’s concert at the Tennessee Theatre.

The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has recommended that troops suspend public cookie booths until at least March 22, the program’s original ending date. Circumstances permitting, sales will then be extended till April 5.

The YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley is suspending all group meetings and activities at YWCA locations (Downtown Knoxville, Phyllis Wheatley Center and Oak Ridge), including room rentals, until further notice.

The YWCA is accepting donations of only sanitation wipes, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and nonperishable food items starting March 16. Please don’t try to donate clothing, shoes, accessories, household items, etc., until further notice. Call 865-523-6126 with any questions regarding in-kind donations.

Knoxville City Court will not be in session March 16-31. The court office will be open during regular business hours (8 a.m.-4 p.m.). Questions may be directed to 3-1-1 or to City Court, 865-215-7469.

Postponed events

(New dates included if known)

March 13 – Marc Broussard concert at the Bijou Theatre.

March 13-14 – Ice Bears games at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

March 14 – Dollywood. Opening now planned for March 28.

March 21 – Clarence Brown Theatre’s Subscriber Sneak Peek Brunch at the Foundry.

March 22 – Brian Regan at the Tennessee Theatre.

March 25-April 5 – “Airness” at the Lab Theatre.

March 26 – Casting Crowns concert at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium.

March 28-29 – Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon and related events.

April 1 – Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles.

Not canceled as of Friday afternoon:

March 14-15 – Dogwood Arts’ Savage Garden tours.

March 15 – Faith Promise Church services.

March 15 – First Baptist Church of Knoxville services.

March 15 – First Baptist Concord services.

March 15 – Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Mass, but at-risk individuals and caretakers are encouraged not to attend, and other precautions are being taken.

Adhering to Knox County Schools’ closing policies:

First United Methodist Church.

Canceled

This list will be updated as information becomes available.

Jubilee Community Arts concerts and all events at the Laurel Theater (until further notice).

March 13 – Knoxville Museum of Art’s Alive After Five.

March 13-14 – Knox Shamrock Fest including the Lucky Kidney Run.

March 13-15 – Clarence Brown Theatre’s remaining shows of “Hamlet.”

March 14 – St. Patrick’s Day parade.

March 14 – Veterans’ Breakfast at Pathways Church, 6514 Chapman Highway.

March 14 – Women in Jazz Jam Festival.

March 14 – America at the Tennessee Theatre.

March 14 – Scheduled SAT test at Bearden High School

March 15 – Sevier Heights Baptist Church. Services will be online only.

March 16 – South of the River Democrats meeting.

March 16-20 – The Change Center’s spring break activities.

March 16-20 – First Church Preschool Spring Break Camp at First United Methodist Church.

March 17 – Tai Chi classes at the South Knoxville Senior Center (until at least April 21, when a new session begins).

March 19 – Knoxville Museum of Art’s Cocktails & Conversation with Michelle Commander of the Lapidus Center.

March 26-29 – Big Ears Festival (various locations).

March 28 – The city of Knoxville’s Neighborhood Conference.

Through March 22 – Middlebrook Pike UMC. Worship services and large group gatherings.

Through March 31 – Church Street UMC. Worship services, Sunday school, all large group gatherings, events, activities and meetings

Through March 31 – Knox County Democratic Party district in-person meetings.

April 6 – Mighty Musical Monday featuring Mark Fox at the Tennessee Theatre.

April 15-19 – Cirque du Soleil’s OVO performances at Thompson-Boling Arena.

April 22-May 10 – “Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” at Clarence Brown Theatre.

Betsy Pickle is a veteran entertainment, features and news reporter.