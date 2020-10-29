Services Saturday for Ernest Moore

A well-known Halls entrepreneur has died. Ernest B. Moore, 93, passed away Oct. 27, 2020, at UT Medical Center after battling COVID-19. He and his wife, Margaret, developed Royal Springs subdivision.

Mr. Moore served in Germany during World War II. He graduated from Knoxville Business College and worked for Wells Fargo Armed Services for 34 years, retiring as district manager. He was honored as national manager of the year at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling, especially to his condo in Panama City Beach, Florida.

In addition to wife Margaret, Mr. Moore leaves three children: Debbie, Connie and Scott, and their families. Graveside services will be 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Greenwood Cemetery. Additional obituary information here.