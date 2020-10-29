Facelift for downtown bank building

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee is reworking its building at 517 Market Street. The two-story building stands beside Home Federal’s main office at 515 Market Street. McCarty Holsaple McCarty architects and their interior design team have been tasked with evaluating and transforming the structure into a modern office space for Home Federal Bank.

The project began in September and should be completed by summer of 2021.

“This building has stood for over 100 years, and will last another 100 years with proper care and maintenance,” said David Reynolds, president and CEO of Home Federal, in a press release.

The new offices will be filled with natural light and enjoy views of Krutch Park and Walnut Street. By utilizing interior glass partitions, natural light will filter into the center of the building as well.

“All the original decorative woodwork, pressed metal and stone of the street façade will be repaired and restored. Previous modifications to the entrance that aren’t in keeping with the original façade will be removed and replaced with entry designs that are compatible with the original proportion and detailing. All replacement windows and doors are based on the original designs,” said John Thurman, business development director of McCarty Holsaple McCarty.

Todd Morgan, executive director of Knox Heritage, said the renovation will be “a beautiful new addition to the city’s streetscape.”