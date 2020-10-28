The Restoration House gets grant

Daniel Watson, co-founder and executive director, said The Restoration House has been named a Neighborhood Champion which includes a $50,000 grant from Bank of America and leadership training. The local non-profit was chosen because of its proven success helping Knoxville’s low-income, single-parent families break the cycle of poverty. The Restoration House plans to use the grant to implement a new program focused on building healthy co-parenting relationships. Research shows that even though a child may live with one parent, the co-parent remains a critical part of their development. The program will help separated parents, where no physical or emotional abuse has occurred, be more confident and successful co-parents.

“Singin’ in the Rain Jr.” will be presented by the CAK Middle School at the CAK Campus Center Thursday and Friday, Oct. 29-30, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

Wreaths Across America, the effort to honor veterans buried in three veteran cemeteries in the Knoxville area with an evergreen wreath on their headstones during the holiday season is in full fundraising mode. Chris Albrecht said Wreaths Across America is one event that was not cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19. He’s asking for $15 donations to fund one wreath (larger amounts won’t be turned down). The wreaths will be placed in the cemeteries by volunteers at noon Saturday, Dec. 19. Send checks to Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 50054, Knoxville TN 37950 or get more info at knoxwreaths.org

Click here each day to update the early vote count in Knox County.