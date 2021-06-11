Services Saturday for Dr. Colston

Services will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021, for 40-year educator Freddie Charles Colston Ph.D. who passed away at his home in Oak Ridge on May 30. A public walkthrough is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Oak Valley Baptist Church, 194 Hampton Road, Oak Ridge. Social distancing and face coverings are required.

A service will follow for immediate family and close friends. Pastor Derrick Hammond is the eulogist. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Additional obituary information is here.

Dr. Colston received his bachelor’s degree in political science from Morehouse College, his master’s from Atlanta University, and his doctorate from Ohio State University. He remained a fan of Ohio State football. His career ranged from high school teacher to college professor, from academic department chair to associate director of the Executive Seminar Center for the U.S. Office of Personnel Management in Oak Ridge. He was a lifetime member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity.