Junior Ranger camp at Cove Lake

Cove Lake State Park is hosting a Junior Ranger Camp June 16-18 from 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $25. Join Seasonal Ranger Mabry for a fun 3-day camp for ages 8-12. For more info or to register go here or call 423-566-9701.

Make reservations now for Cove Lake State Parks Full Moon Kayak Tour

On Thursday, June 24, from 8-10 p.m. Join Ranger Cross for a guided kayak tour of the lake during the Strawberry Super Moon. The 2-hour tour will go from the boat dock area to the fishing pier located in the picnic area to witness the full moon and gaze at the stars over Cove Lake. Be sure to bring water to carry with you and wear shoes/clothes that can get wet.

The fee is $35 per person. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required here or call 423-566-9701.

Fee is non-refundable unless the event is cancelled due to thunder/lightening. Must be 16 or older. Kayaks, paddles and personal flotation devices will be provided to all participants. Each participant will be given a headlamp to use during the tour and to keep afterwards and a Cove Lake sticker. Personal kayaks are not permitted.

There’s an additional Kayak Tour scheduled for Saturday, June 26, at 3:30 p.m. The fee is $15 per person and participants must be 14 or older. For more info or to register here or call 423-566-9701.

