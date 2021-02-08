Service Wednesday for academic pioneer

Lida Kittrell Barrett, 93, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Shannondale Health Care Center, shortly after last rites were administered by the Episcopal Church of the Ascension.

Dr. Barrett was retired as professor and department chair (1973-80) in mathematics at the University of Tennessee. She earned her bachelor’s degree at age 18 from Rice Institute, got her master’s at the University of Texas, and her doctorate at the University of Pennsylvania.

After her husband, John, died at age 46, Lida kept her family intact, raising their three children. Her friend Jo Lynn Cunningham called Lida “an academic pioneer for women and a staunch advocate for progressive causes.” Additional obituary information is here.

A virtual live-streaming service will be held by the Church of the Ascension on its YouTube channel at noon Wednesday, Feb. 10.