Cohen urges electronic tax filing

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Memphis) has provided information on the current tax filing season. The emphasis is his:

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that the nation’s tax season will begin on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, when the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns.

People can begin filing their tax returns immediately with tax software companies, including IRS Free File partners. These groups are starting to accept tax returns now, and the returns will be transmitted to the IRS starting Feb. 12.

It is strongly encouraged that you file your taxes online this year. Due to public health protocols, IRS service offices were closed for much of 2020, and they are currently experiencing delays filing taxes that were physically mailed. However, the IRS has adapted all its documentation for online filing that will be processed much quicker than physical documentation.

This is important to note, as the IRS uses information from tax returns to send out refunds and Covid-relief stimulus payments, including refunds for missed stimulus payments that can be claimed under the Recovery Rebate Credit. The IRS has anticipated nine out of 10 taxpayers will receive their refund within 21 days of when they file electronically with direct deposit if there are no issues with their tax return. If you do not have access to a personal computer, please consider asking a family member or friend for help.

When you are filing your taxes, please also double check that all the information you provide is correct and you have included the proper documents. Errors in tax filings can cause significant delays in receiving tax refunds. Please double check with this checklist when filing your taxes to avoid common mistakes:

Ensure that you report the correct numbers from your W2 or check stub on your tax document.

Ensure that you provided the proper documentation for any tax credits that you are receiving, such as the Premium healthcare credit, Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Recovery Rebate Credit, etc.

If you are an employer, please ensure you have listed all employers that you paid last year.

Please note that the deadline for filing your tax returns is April 15, 2021. If you request an extension, the deadline is Oct. 15, 2021. You can find more information about requesting an extension here .

VITA service offices, which are a part of the IRS, are also not operating at full capacity. If you rely on their services, please use the VITA Locator Tool to find an open office, or call their hotline at 1-800-906-9887. The platform is updated regularly, so if you do not see a location, please try again later.

You can find more information on the IRS website here