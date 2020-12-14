Service today for Dr. Carl Asp

An outside cemetery service open to the public with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. today (12/14) for Dr. Carl Asp, noted professor of Audiology and Speech Pathology at the University of Tennessee. The service will be at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy.

Dr. Asp, 89, passed away Sunday Dec. 6, 2020, in his Knoxville home. His pioneering work in the Verbo Tonal method led him to form Listen Inc., publish several books in over a dozen languages, and consult with schools all over the world helping the speech and hearing impaired. He taught at UT for 40 years and served another decade as professor emeritus.

He overcame polio as a child and served in the military during the Korean conflict. He obtained his master’s degree and doctorate from Ohio State University.

He is survived by his wife, Janet, and other family and friends. Additional obituary information is here. Berry Highland Memorial handled arrangements.