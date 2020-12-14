Buchanan catches covid

Dr. Martha Buchanan, Knox County’s health department director and public health officer, has tested positive for COVID-19. A press release said her symptoms are mild and she is recovering at home. She sought a test after experiencing mild cold symptoms. Following public health guidelines, she began quarantining immediately to wait for her test result. She has now begun her isolation period.

Pastor Katina Stair Sharp reports from Powell Presbyterian: “In true 2020 fashion, today during worship the JOY banner fell, landing on the hope candle, extinguishing the candle and catching the banner on fire for one scary and then hilarious moment. Hope and joy do look a little different this year. Stay safe out there.”

Knox County Commission has returned to Zoom meetings starting with today’s (12/14) workshop at 5 p.m. Mayor Glenn Jacobs is asking the commission to authorize creation of a “sports authority” with the city of Knoxville – the first step in using public funds to build a baseball stadium near the Old City.

Dr. Shana Sparks at Knoxville Chiropractic Solutions in Powell has partnered with CareCuts of Knoxville to collect new items to help the homeless. Drop gifts by the office at 7217 Clinton Hwy. through Thursday, Dec. 17. Needed are: underwear, sizes small to large; men’s work boots, all sizes; jeans, men’s 28-36 and women’s 0-10, deodorant, socks, any hygiene products, Gatorade/Powerade.

Christmas in the City events will be modified this year because of COVID-19. Get details here.

Guide to Knoxville Christmas here.

Powell Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 19, stepping off at 5 p.m. from Powell Middle School, marching to Brickyard Road. Register at Powell Lions Club’s Facebook Page.

Canceled parades: Gibbs Ruritan, Halls, Rocky Hill