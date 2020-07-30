Sergent promoted at First Horizon

John Sergent has gained expanded responsibilities with First Horizon Bank. In addition to leading banking centers in East, Northeast, and Southeast Tennessee, Sergent will now also lead the community banking center teams in Sevier County, Cleveland, Cookeville, Greeneville, Morristown, Jackson and Western North Carolina. “John has done an outstanding job leading our retail line of business in East Tennessee and this incremental responsibility is well-deserved,” said Dave Miller, president of First Horizon’s East Tennessee region.