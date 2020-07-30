West Side Y shows off new pool

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs toured the West Side Y of YMCA of East Tennessee on Wednesday, seeing the emergency child care facility and the renovated outdoor pool. The mayor even joined the Y’s chief executive officer, Jim Dickson, in a cannonball contest. Video here.

“There’s a huge need for childcare with people going back to work, and the Y does such a wonderful job in that area,” Jacobs said. Since March, the Y has offered free care to children of essential employees.

The West Side Family Y, located on Winston Road, is a community gathering place. Opened in 1969, the Y recently completed a $4.5 million renovation. Phase II included an outdoor kiddie pool and deck space, renovated locker rooms and additional parking.

The swimming pool was overhauled to create a 25-yard long, 10-lane pool that can host swim meets.

Knox County has provided the Y with $100,000 each of the last three years and is expected to contribute another $100,000 later this summer. This was leveraged with private and other institutional donations to finish the project.

“We have rejuvenated this facility for the next 50 years,” said Dickson.

Officials also visited the new aquatics center and youth development center.